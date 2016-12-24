Driver Arrested Following Multiple Hit and Run Accidents

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A young man is facing serious charges this holiday weekend after authorities say he broke into his mother's home. It's where the 19 year old man is accused of swiping keys and stealing a car, but police say his crime spree didn't stop there. According to Lt. Carlos Rios with CCPD, the suspect was involved in 3 different hit and run accidents about 8 am Saturday morning. Rios says the man, who's name has not been released, also ran into some fences, before jumping out of the stolen vehicle and running away. Officers found the young man hiding behind a home at Teak and Chestnut which is near Gollihar and Weber. Police arrested the man who is facing charges for the hit and run accidents, burglary, and theft. Police say he could be facing additional charges.