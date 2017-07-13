Driver arrested on suspicion of intoxication assault

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police noticed a vehicle driving erratically on Ayers near 17th Street Thursday.
Shortly after the officer noticed the car swerving, the 36-year-old female driver of the vehicle crashed into a bus stop where a man was sitting.
The man was transported to Spohn Shoreline and his condition is unknown.
While investigating, police found evidence of a synthetic cannabinoid and the driver also had a suspended license.
The driver was arrested and charged with intoxication assault and driving with a suspended license.
