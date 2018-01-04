Driver becomes ill, crashes into someone's backyard

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A woman's medical condition caused her to crash her vehicle into the backyard of someone's home just before 11 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Everhart and Mayo.

Police said the driver was heading toward SPID on Everhart when she became sick and veered over the oncoming lanes of traffic and drove into the yard.

Since police believe the crash was caused by a medical condition, they said she will not likely be cited for the accident, and that she did have insurance.

