Driver behind bars after crashing into light pole and leaving the scene

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Anne Marie Ramirez crashed her vehicle on the 1500 block of Ocean Drive Wednesday.

Police were told that the driver, Ramirez, fled on foot wearing glasses, a blue tank top, tan shorts and a purse.

When officers arrived, they found a silver car partially in the roadway.

Police investigated the scene and concluded that the driver of the vehicle veered off the roadway and collided with an AEP light pole and drove through some bushes.

Police paroled the area and found a female matching the description in the area of Alameda Sreet and Texas Avenue.

Officers saw a red mark on her right arm and determined that she was the driver of the vehicle.

Ramirez has a suspended license and she also left the scene of the accident and made no effort to notify AEP that she struck the light pole.

Ramirez was arrested and transported her to the City Detention Center.

