Driver charged in crash that claimed life of mother, injured child

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 25-year-old Robert Binderim is facing a number charges relating to the crash on Yorktown and Staples last week that claimed the life of a young mother and injured her child.

Police said Binderim ran a red light on Yorktown at the Staples intersection and collided with a car driven by 25-year-old Amanda Saldana. Saldana was killed and her two-year-old son was injured.

The impact caused Saldana's car to hit another vehicle, causing a 65-year-old man to be hospitalized.

In all, Binderim has been charged with manslaughter, injury to the elderly, injury to a child and assault.

