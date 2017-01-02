Driver crashes into tree, tries to run from police

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A woman captured video overnight of an altercation between a driver and police after the driver crashed into a tree in the 5100 block of Mt. Vernon.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday. Jennifer Ortiz captured the incident in a Facebook video.

Neighbors said the driver was dazed when he got out of the vehicle. When police arrived, neighbors said the driver tried to run away and began fighting with the officers. He was taken away in an ambulance.

