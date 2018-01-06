Driver critically injured following a rollover accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A driver was rushed to the hospital Saturday morning after being ejected from his vehicle. It was right around 2:40 a.m. when police say the 27 year old driver of a Jeep Wrangler veered from the roadway and hit the median along Saratoga Blvd. near Staples St.

The impact caused the Jeep to roll. Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle. He was said to have critical injuries and was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline for treatment.



Police do not believe alcohol was a factor.



