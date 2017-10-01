Driver detained after crash involving a CCPD cruiser

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two CCPD officers had to be rushed to the hospital following an early morning accident. The crash happened on Gollihar St. near Christie St. about 3:45 Sunday morning. Police tell 3 News, the officers were on duty and were responding to an emergency call. They were heading down Gollihar St. when the driver of a red SUV reportedly did not stop at a stop sign and pulled out from a side street onto Gollihar and struck the police cruiser.

"The damage is pretty horrific," said Lt. Nicholas Kless who was the first officer to arrive on the scene. "The driver of the civilian vehicle was uninjured and he has been detained and we are investigating him for intoxication assault which is driving while intoxicated and injuring another person."

One of the officers was pinned inside the police cruiser. Both officers sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital. One of the officers had a possible broken wrist. The other officer had a possible shattered femur according to Lt. Kless.

If arrested, the driver of the red SUV could face felony charges. We'll keep you updated on this developing story.

Stay connected with 3 News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now. Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV