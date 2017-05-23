Driver dies after vehicle rollover in Live Oak County

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one vehicle crash that happened in Live Oak County on Tuesday.

DPS investigators said the driver of a Subaru Outback was traveling south on the Interstate 37 frontage road about 5 miles outside of George West when they lost control of the vehicle and flipped their car multiple times.

The vehicle was found in the grassy median between the frontage road and Interstate 37.

The female driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

