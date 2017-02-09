KIII
Driver evades police through cemetery

Kiii Staff , KIII 6:21 PM. CST February 09, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Benavides police found themselves in an unusually high-speed chase earlier this week.
 
23-year-old Kirsten Saenz was the driver who led police on that chase.
 
Officers said they tried to pull her over for a routine traffic violation but she hit the gas, drove through several stop signs and through a cemetery.
 
Saenz eventually stopped at a dead end and she will be charged with evading. 
 

