Driver evades police through cemetery

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Benavides police found themselves in an unusually high-speed chase earlier this week.

23-year-old Kirsten Saenz was the driver who led police on that chase.

Officers said they tried to pull her over for a routine traffic violation but she hit the gas, drove through several stop signs and through a cemetery.

Saenz eventually stopped at a dead end and she will be charged with evading.

(© 2017 KIII)