Driver hospitalized after single-car accident on Ayers Street

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - One man was hospitalized Thursday morning after he crashed his vehicle into a fence and a pole in the 5200 block of Ayers Street.

Police said it happened around 7:30 a.m. The man, in his 40s, was traveling north when he veered out of his lane for an unknown reason, went back into his lane, and crashed. He was trapped inside the vehicle for some time.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

The driver was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital and is said to be undergoing surgery. At last report he was still listed in critical condition.

