Driver in fatal accident that killed 11-year-old girl sentenced

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The driver involved in a fatal crash that claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to prison time.

29-year-old Michael Ramon pleaded guilty Wednesday to a number of charges including intoxication manslaughter stemming from an accident that took place in September of last year.

Ramon was the driver of a sport utility vehicle that flipped over several times near the Gollihar exit on the Crosstown Expressway. 11-year-old My-Kayla Recio was killed in the crash.

Ramon initially fled the scene but was later caught.

In court Wednesday, Ramon pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the intoxication manslaughter charge. He was also sentenced to 15 years for an arson charge.

The sentences will run concurrently.

