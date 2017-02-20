Driver injured after jumping median
A driver was traveling eastbound on Highway 358 at around 7 a.m. Monday when police said she made an unsafe lane change and crashed into the median, causing her truck to go airborne, landing in the westbound lanes of the highway.
KIII 5:17 PM. CST February 20, 2017
