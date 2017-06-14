Driver killed in rollover accident, toddler hospitalized

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The driver of an SUV was killed Wednesday after a high-speed collision in the area of Morgan and Baldwin. A child that was not properly restrained in the vehicle at the time was taken to the hospital.

According to police, a 27-year-old driver was heading south on Highland Avenue at a high rate of speed. He tried to cut through a parking lot at Morgan and struck two vehicles and a utility pole, causing the SUV to roll over.

The driver was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene of the accident. A toddler that police said was not properly restrained in the SUV was taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

The intersection of Baldwin and Morgan was completely shut down as emergency crews cleared the scene.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KIII-TV