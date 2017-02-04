Driver loses control and crashes into home

CORPUS CHRISIT (KIII NEWS) - A driver lost control on the slick roads Saturday.

While turning left, the driver of the small truck slid through the traffic light, crashed through the fence and finally collided with the house.

One witness tells us his vehicle was almost hit, but he's glad his family is safe.

No on was injured in the house and the driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

