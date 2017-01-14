Driver Loses Control, Crashes through Fence

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are investigating an early morning crash that sent a Mustang through a fence and almost hit a home on the corner of Ruth and Francesca Street. Officers say the Mustang came to a stop in the yard, just feet away from the side of the home. Police say neighbors called in the accident after hearing the crash and seeing the driver run from the scene. Luckily no one was seriously injured.

