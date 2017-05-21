Driver, passenger lucky to be alive after late night car accident

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A driver and her passenger are lucky to be alive this morning following a late night accident. That crash happened just before 10:30 in front of the Payless Shoe store off Greenwood near Silverberry.

Witnesses say the car was traveling at over one-hundred miles per hour near the Highway 358 ramp when it struck a truck causing a "sling shot" effect that sent it off the highway and head first over two concrete curbs into the parking lot of the Payless.

Fire fighters were called out to use the "jaws of life" to rescue the woman and man trapped inside the vehicle. Investigators say both were conscious but not responding to officers.

They were transported to Christus Spohn Shoreline for evaluation. Their condition is unknown at this time. Investigators say evidence of synthetic marijuana was found at the scene.

Investigators say the building received a broken window and other minor damage but is still structurally sound.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the latest.

