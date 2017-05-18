Driver transported to hospital after crashing into telephone pole

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Detectives are looking into the cause of an accident after a man crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole before losing control and striking a fence in front of a nearby home.

That accident happened Thursday night just before 11 at a home on Lipan and Culberson.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Fortunately no one inside the home was injured at the time of that crash.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. Detectives believe speed may be a factor.

