Driver veers out of lane, crashes into abandoned car on I-37

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Police Department responded just after 11 a.m. Wednesday to an accident call off I-37 near the NPID exit.

A 60-year-old driver heading westbound on I-37 veered into the right lane and hit a disabled, abandoned red four-door vehicle. The impact caused the driver to lose the front wheel of their vehicle.

Police said the driver of the vehicle will receive a citation for a change of direct course in the accident.

