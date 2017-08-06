Drivers advised to watch out for TX-Dot lane closures

CORP[US CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - We have a list of lane closures released by TX-Dot that drivers should be on the lookout for starting this week.

The inside and middle travel lanes of SPID Westbound from Nile Drive to Airline Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

All lanes of U.S. 181 at Seventh Street in Portland will be closed temporarily beginning at 3 a.m. to allow a communications company to remove an overhead line.

All lanes of Park Road 22 just east of Waldron Road in Flour Bluff will be closed temporarily beginning at 7 a.m. to allow a communications company to remove an overhead line.

Drivers should be aware of the road closures and consider using alternate routes.

