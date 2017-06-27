Drivers and businesses react to the return of UBER

Uber returns

Share This Story

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -

After being leaving Corpus Christi, Uber is officially returning to South Texas more than a year after saying goodbye. This time, they're staying for good.

Kiii Reporter Briana Whitney spoke with drivers to hear what they had to say about the coming change.

The ride-share service begins Thursday.



Former Uber driver Cecelia Cruz said after driving for several companies she's excited to work for Uber again.

At the Express Cab company, they said that technology is dictating change and it's time to keep up or become a dinosaur.

Since Lyft has been back, they have not seen much of a decrease in business. They do attribute some of their recent profits to more lenient regulations to become a cab driver.

Express Cab did try to create an app to compete with modern convenience but the project became too expensive.

Anton Kindzirky, the owner of Express Cab, said that creating an app or joining a network were an app is allowed or decreasing fare is something they will consider.

Ultimately, it comes down to tradition versus technology.

Either way, Uber and cab drivers are preparing for change on Thursday.