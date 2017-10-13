Drivers involved in overnight accident flee the scene

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are investigating a two vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of Everhart and Holly just before 2:00AM Friday morning.

Investigators on the scene say both drivers fled the scene leaving behind a black SUV and gray truck.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Police were expected to release further details about the case later Friday. You're asked to call police at 886-2600 if you have any information on the suspects.

