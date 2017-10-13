Drivers involved in overnight accident flee the scene

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are investigating a two vehicle accident that occurred near the intersection of Everhart and Holly just before 2:00AM Friday morning.
Investigators on the scene say both drivers fled the scene leaving behind a black SUV and gray truck.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Police were expected to release further details about the case later Friday. You're asked to call police at 886-2600 if you have any information on the suspects.
---------------------------------------
Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.
Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!
© 2017 KIII-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs