Driver's license office reopens in Aransas Pass

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - The cleanup after Hurricane Harvey continues in Aransas Pass, but one state building opened its doors again on Monday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety's Aransas Pass driver's license office was reopened. It was shut down while crews made repairs to damage done by Hurricane Harvey.

The office opened Monday morning and is located at 919 South Commercial Street.

The DPS is currently providing no-cost identification and drivers license card replacements to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

