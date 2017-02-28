Drivers Set To See New Changes on Roadway

Residents in Banquete were able to get a first look at plans TxDOT drafted for the reconstruction of FM-666.

The new road is expected to have wider lanes and shoulders to ensure safety. For many years drivers have voiced their concerns over the layout of the road, saying it's current state can be dangerous..

Last year Banquete High School senior, Kollyn Barton died in a rollover accident while traveling down the road. His death sparked many to speak out against the dangerous roadway.

Banquete resident, Veronica Garza says she is happy with the plans and says the community "wants to be a part of the process".

Plans will be up for bid on March 8th, and construction is set to begin at the beginning of summer. TxDOT says work on the road could span up to 15 months.

