Droid competition at Del Mar College

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students from six different school districts in the Coastal Bend are putting their droids to the test today.

It's all a part of the FIRST Relic Recovery, a program that encourages students to build life skills while creating robots and exploring the computer technology field. FIRST stands for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, a leading non-profit, STEM program.

Today's event was the first of many competitions. The final championship will be on January 27th at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

