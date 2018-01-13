KIII
Close

Droid competition at Del Mar College

KIII 11:52 AM. CST January 13, 2018

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students from six different school districts in the Coastal Bend are putting their droids to the test today. 

It's all a part of the FIRST Relic Recovery, a program that encourages students to build life skills while creating robots and exploring the computer technology field. FIRST stands for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, a leading non-profit, STEM program. 

Today's event was the first of many competitions. The final championship will be on January 27th at Texas A&M Corpus Christi. 

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories