Drowning prevention program teaches babies to float

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Drowning accidents are the leading cause of death in children under five, and there are over 7,000 deaths across the country each year, usually occurring in a swimming pool.

To cut that number down, a Rockport woman is teaching kids to face that fear head-on with an infant self-rescue program.

Imagine a 16-month-old baby without a life vest, dipping above and below the water, but his parents are not jumping in after him. Instead, they watch as he twists and turns himself underwater and then floats to the surface.

That's the training program known as ISR, or Infant Swimming Resource.

Andrea Teasdale makes the drive out to Portland every week.

"Over the past couple of weeks. It's incredible to see their skills improve and how much they can do," Teasdale said. "Before the class, they always depended on their floaties, or we had to hold them. Our youngest was scared of the water. Now they have complete confidence and they're able to float on their back. They have the skills in case they get into a bad situation."

Teasdale said she drives the 20 minutes to see Brintey Briones, the only trained ISR instructor in the area.

"There wasn't any instructor in this area. The closest one was three hours away," Briones said. "I was like, 'You know what? We're surrounded by water here. This program needs to be available for the kids.'"

The mother of two became an instructor after watching her own son learn the swim-float sequence.

"I've seen my 15-month-old fall in the water and roll over to float in four second," Briones said. "I just grew to love ISR."

Kids as young as six months old can take the six-week class.

© 2017 KIII-TV