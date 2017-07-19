Drug raid in Freer leads to discovery of cash, drugs and guns

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two suspects are in jail after a drug raid in Freer Wednesday morning.

The search warrant was executed by the Duval County Sheriff's Task force at a house near the 400 block of Stoner Street.

Agents found 4-pounds of marijuana within in the home and they also seized numerous weapons.

Law enforcement believes some of the recovered items are stolen.

$998.00 was also recovered.

63-year-old Hector Hasette and 47-year-old Lisa M. Maxwell were arrested.

Hasette is being held on charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of firearm and theft of a firearm.

Maxwell is facing possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and theft of a firearm.

The Alice Police Department, Jim Wells Sheriff's office, Brooks County Sheriff's office, Falfurrias Police and Freer Police assisting in the raid.

