Drug raid leads to Alice gang member bust

ALICE (KIII NEWS) - A six-month investigation has led to the arrest of a gang member in Alice.

Jason Cantu was taken into custody Thursday morning when Alice police and the Duval County Sheriff's Office raided his home in Alice. In addition to busting Cantu, officers found 12 bags of drugs ready for distribution.

Cantu has been charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

