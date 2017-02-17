Drug smugglers use floating trailer to transport pot across border

BROWNSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in Brownsville intercepted Thursday a group of drug smugglers attempting to using a makeshift ferry to float a pickup truck filled with marijuana across the border.

Agents from the Fort Brown Station said it was Thursday morning near the Rio Grande when they observed a red Ford Ranger on the Mexico riverbank being loaded onto a floating trailer supported by 55 gallon drums, and placed into the river. After several subjects floated the vehicle across and onto the northern riverbank, the vehicle drove off.

Agents moved in but the driver of the pickup truck turned around and went back toward the river. Once there, the driver and passengers jumped out of the truck and swam back to Mexico.

Several bundles of marijuana totaling 628 pounds, valued at more than half a million dollars, were found inside of the pickup truck.





U.S. Border Patrol agents encourage citizens to report suspicious activity to them at 1-800-863-9382.

