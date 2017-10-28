Drug Take Back Day Begins Today at Kiii Studios

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - KIII Studios will be the Host Saturday Morning, for the Drug Take Back Day. All residents of Corpus Christi will have the opportunity, to simply pull into the KIII studios front driveway and dispose to local authorities your used and outdated medications.

The event will continue until 2 p.m., and takes no longer than 5-10 minutes. Residents who miss the event can still drop off outdated medications to the Walgreens located at 4161 S.Staples St.

