Drugs confiscated during raid in Jim Wells County

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Jim Wells County Sheriff's deputies initiated a drug bust Thursday morning in the 1300 block of South Gulf Street.

Deputies executed the raid with help from deputies from Duval and Brooks counties.

Authorities said they seized large digital scales, marijuana and nearly $10,000 in cash. Charges are pending against the owner of the house.

