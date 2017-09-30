Drugs, Guns, Cash Found in South Side Drug Bust

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police teamed up with the DEA and homeland security for a drug bust Friday morning.

All three departments served a warrant to a house on the 4000 Block of Monitor Street near Mcardle around eight a.m.

CCPD say they found 30 pounds of marijuana, meth, five guns and $600 cash.

One of the firearms was stolen, the other had no serial number.

The 53-year old suspect was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pains.

He is facing several felony drug and gun charges.

