Drugs, weapons seized during drug raid on Cheryl Street

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A man could face federal charges after a major drug bust that occurred Saturday on Cheryl Street.

Authorities seized a pound of cocaine, two semi-automatic firearms, marijuana, and cash.

The South Texas Specialized Crimes and Narcotics Task Force, Brooks County Sheriff's Office, and the Department of Homeland Security all assisted the Corpus Christi Police Department with the raid.

Eduardo Reyes was taken into custody. Authorities believe he was distributing drugs in Kingsville and Falfurrias.

