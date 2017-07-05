Ducklings rescued from storm drain on Alameda Street

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A group of 14 ducklings were rescued from a storm drain Wednesday morning after security guards at Doctor's Regional Hospital on Alameda heard them chirping.

The mother duck was with them at the time, but flew off as rescuers tried to get the ducklings out of the storm drain.

The ducklings are believed to be Black-bellied whistling ducks.

Rescuers took the ducklings to the Texas Sealife Center on Padre Island and returned to Alameda Street to look for the mother.

