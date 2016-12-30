Duval county man arrested for allegedly robbing elderly woman

DUVAL COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - In Duval county.

A man is facing serious charges after detectives say he robbed an elderly woman. That robbery happened Tuesday night at the San Diego Car Wash on Highway 359.

According to detectives, 18-year old Noe Perales approached the 71-year old victim and demanded cash. Perales was arrested for aggravated robbery without incident at his home.

Detectives say more arrests may follow.

