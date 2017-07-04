Early morning house fire under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Fire crews responded to an early morning house fire that took place at the 4300 block of Carlton Street. The fire broke out after midnight and took close to half an hour to extinguish.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is still under investigation but the home suffered serious damage towards the back.

One firefighter injured his leg while battling the flames. The extent of his injuries are not known at this time. A family of seven were evacuated from the home with no injuries.

The family is being assisted by Red Cross.

