Early voting begins in the coastal bend for Nov. 7 Election

Early voting for the November 7, election begins later this morning. One item on the ballot that could effect students in Corpus Christi is the bill increasing funds for the London Independent School District.

In 2010, the district's total population was about 350 students. This year, that number is more than 1,000. The superintendent says the district needs more space. On the ballot will be an $18 million bond to help meet the demand.

Some of the following locations you can visit to cast your vote are:

Nueces County Courthouse, 901 Lepoard St.

Bishop Community Center, 102 W. Joyce St. in Bishop (Open Oct. 26 and 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 2 and 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Calallen ISD Administration Building, 4205 Wildcat Dr.

Deaf and hard of Hearing Center, 5151 McArdle Rd.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center, 654 Graham Rd.

Greenwood Senior Center, 4040 Greenwood Dr.

Hilltop Community Center, 11425 Leopard St.

Johnny Calderon Building, 710 E. Main St. in Robstown

London ISD - High School, 1306 Farm-to-Market Road 4

Schlitterbahn, 14353 Commodores Dr.

The Valencia, 6110 Ayers St.

Curbside voting will be available at early voting locations. For more information call, 361-883-0303.

