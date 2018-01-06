Earthquake activity detected in South Texas

Map courtesy U.S. Geological Survey. (Photo: Floyd, Jackson)

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake registered just over 40 miles outside San Antonio Saturday morning.

According to the preliminary earthquake report from the U.S. Geological Survey, seismic activity was first detected around 9:40 a.m.

The USGS determined the quake's epicenter to be just outside Fashing, TX, at coordinates 28.846N 98.184W. The location is about 43 miles southeast of San Antonio.

The earthquake had a depth of five kilometers.

According to the USGS, magnitude 3.5 earthquakes can be felt by people in nearby areas, especially in tall buildings. Minor damage can occur, though it has yet to be determined if this quake caused any.

© 2018 KENS-TV