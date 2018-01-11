Economic development plan for Rockport

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Residents at Thursday night's Rockport meeting said they do not see themselves as a victim of Hurricane Harvey but are viewing their recovery process as a new beginning.

Citizens and city leaders gathered together to discuss a plan for economic development in the wake of Harvey. Over the past couple of days, there have been a series of meetings in which residents were encouraged to voice their ideas on how to get the area back on the road to recovery.

"We can do this now, we can ask for this now," said Paula Dean, head of Tourist Development Council. We can design it in a new and improved way," said Paula Dean, head of Tourist Development Council."

Their goal: To come back stronger and to boost Rockport and Fulton's economies further than they were before.

"What are our strengths," Dean said. "What can we build from that we already have and what do we have to re-invent or invent that we don't have."

Workshop heads discussed short and long-term goals that included fixing city buildings, homes, businesses and making space available for new industries to come into Rockport.

A big topic discussed was reviving and marketing the City's tourism industry.

"The golfing is back, and it's better than ever, and in fact, you can stay in a charming bed, or a hotel is open, the restaurants are unique," Dean said.

It might be a long road to recovery, but the community is already on their way.

"You kind of wanna watch this page to see what happens because we are the exciting, lively, innovative new happenings, you know thinking out of the box place," Dean said.

