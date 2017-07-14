Educators learn to incorporate job skills in lesson plans

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Making the connection between the skills students pick up in school and the skills they will need in the workplace was the goal of this week's YOU Learn! Educator Externship Program.

YOU stands for Youth Opportunities Unlimited, and the one-week program hosted by Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend aimed at getting Coastal Bend educators acquainted with the skill sets needed in various career fields and how classroom content can be applied in the real world.

Elementary, middle and high school teachers and counselors gathered throughout the week to participate in the program. They also got to tour the Craft Training Center of the Coastal Bend, the Coastal Compass Education and Career Resource Center and Port Industries of Corpus Christi.

The last day of the program was Friday and at the end, educators used what they learned to develop lesson plans that will prepare students for a variety of careers.

Employers participating in the program included: the City of Corpus Christi, Port Industries, Nueces County Sheriff's Department, Refinery Terminal Fire Company, Corpus Christi Police Department, Citgo, Valero, OxyChem, NuStar, Chemours, Dawood Dental, Star Orthodontics, Children's Clinic, City of Aransas Pass, City of Kingsville, and Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau.

More than 35 educators representing 16 school districts, including Aransas County, Banquete, Gregory-Portland, Ingleside, Beeville, Tuloso-Midway, Corpus Christi, Flour Bluff, Sinton and Calallen, were required to apply for positions in the program.

Workforce Solutions of the Coastal Bend also works with Kiii-TV to share local job opportunities with the community in our weekly Hot Jobs segments on Tuesdays on 3News at 5 p.m. Check them out here.

© 2017 KIII-TV