El Veterano Conjunto Festival Honors Vetereans with Music

COPRUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Ayers Event Center will be rocking tonight, as the 18th annual "El Vetrano" Conjunto is taking place. The festival is organized every year around Veterans Day, and honors those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and protected our country.

Also the event will also honor Conjunto legend Eligo Escobar. Bands from around the surrounding areas will grace the stage, and perform, as well as multiple scholarships will be awarded to young musicians who excel at their craft.

Also slated to make an appearance is current Conjunto legend and Hall-of-famer Linda Escobar.

