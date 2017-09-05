Elderly couple killed in overnight apartment fire

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An elderly couple was killed in an overnight fire at an apartment in the 3300 block of Olsen Drive, according to the City of Corpus Christi.

Officials said the apartment did not have working smoke alarms.

Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze early Tuesday morning. The fire had gone undetected and began at the back of the structure.

An elderly couple, both 81 years old, were found deceased inside the apartment.

Fire investigators said the fire was accidental. The blaze brings the total number of fire fatalities in Corpus Christi this year to six.

Fire Chief Robert Rocha encourages all residents to make sure they have working smoke alarms. In fact, the Corpus Christi Fire Department has a free smoke alarm installation program for those who own and reside in a residence in Corpus Christi. Just call 361-826-8423 or 361-826-1104.

According to the National Fire Protection Association:

Three out of five home fire deaths occur in properties without working smoke alarms

More than a third (38 percent) of home fire deaths occur in homes without smoke alarms

The risk of dying in a house fire is decreased by 50% in homes equipped with working smoke alarms

