Elderly man hit by bar in critical condition

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An elderly man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car on Flour Bluff Drive. The accident happened around 7:30pm near the Walmart. Police say an elderly man was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle. The driver of that car did stay at the scene and will not be cited because the victim was not walking in a crosswalk.

(© 2017 KIII)