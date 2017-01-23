Elderly man killed in crash near Woodsboro.

WOODSBORO (KIII NEWS) - A 91-year-old man was killed Saturday evening in a crash in Refugio County just north of Woodsboro.

The victim has been identified as Robert Rooke.

Department of Public Safety Troopers said Rooke was in his Lincoln passenger car and failed to yield the right of way when he was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of traffic on Highway 77. He was struck by a semi-trailer.

Rooke was pronounced dead at the scene.

