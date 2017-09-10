Electric car show kicks off drive electric week

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Several electric cars were on display Sunday to kick-off National Drive Electric Week.

Del Mar College's west campus hosted the first electric car show in Corpus Christi.

There were many different models for guests to check out like Tesla, BMW and even Chevrolet.

John Weber, the captain of Drive Electric, said there are over 175 drive electric events this week.

Electric car enthusiasts said that electric cars are a modern low-cost transportation choice.

