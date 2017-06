CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The city of Corpus Christi has lost one of its work loading trucks after a late night fire.

That blaze broke out just after 11:30 at the city warehouse on Ayers near Holly. Investigators believe the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

Crews were able to put out the flames within 20-minutes. No one was injured.

© 2017 KIII-TV