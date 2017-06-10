CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi Police helped save a woman's life after a fiery crash overnight. The woman was eventually rescued after being trapped in the car while it was on fire.

Police officers who were first on the scene were able to put the fire out by using fire extinguishers.

The accident happened at Nueces Bay Blvd. and Up River Rd. just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning. Witnesses say the car was going at a high rate of speed when it lost control and crashed into a bus bench, and then struck an electrical pole.

A man who was driving the car was able to get out, but the woman was trapped inside.

Both occupants were taken to the hospital for what was described as minor injures.

Police say they are investigating to see if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

