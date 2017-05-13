Emergency Crews Respond to a Major Accident on the Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Emergency crews responded to an early morning accident that has closed down lanes of the Harbor Bridge. The accident was first reported right around 7 am Saturday morning. Police say the southbound lanes of SH 181 at the Harbor Bridge are closed until further notice. Details are limited, but our photographer on the scene says it appears an 18 wheeler is involved. Stay with 3 News for updates.

