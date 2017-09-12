KIII
Emergency crews respond to HazMat incident in Sedwick, Clarkwood area

KIII Staff , KIII 12:10 PM. CDT September 12, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are asking that residents avoid the area of Sedwick and Clarkwood roads as emergency crews respond to a HazMat incident in the area.

