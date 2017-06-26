Emergency crews search Nueces River for possible drowning victim

NUECES COUNTY (KIII NEWS) - Local first responders are searching a section of the Nueces River for a man that may be missing in the water.





The Corpus Christi Police Department says the drive team has been called in for assistance in searching the river. Emergency crews are out along County Road 73 near Rock Island in Calallen.





The call came in just before 7:00AM Monday morning saying a man that was fishing went into the water and never came out.

We will have additional details as soon as they become available.

